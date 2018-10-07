modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Check Out More Unseen Beautiful Photos From Chris Attoh’s Wedding

Isaac Darko - pulse.com.gh
Check Out More Unseen Beautiful Photos From Chris Attoh’s Wedding

Ghanaian actor and broadcaster, Chris Attoh, has gotten married again after his first marriage with Nigerian actress Damilola fell on the rocks in 2017.

The private ceremony took place at North Kaneshie in Accra today (Saturday, October 6, 2018).

Investigation proves that Chris' new wife (identified as Betty) is a Caribbean who is based in the United States of America.

107201894145 qulxoca443 img20181006wa0025768x576

Chris got married in 2015 to Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite but they got divorced in 2017.The two have a son called Brian.

Check out photos below...

107201894145 wbreuihtto img20181006wa0026768x576

107201894145 n6itl8w331 85686111835664

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1FINDERS KEEPERS, LOSERS WEEPERS! ABOUT THE NEW FOUND WOMAN.

By: kellymeinz quot-img-1
body-container-line