Check Out More Unseen Beautiful Photos From Chris Attoh’s Wedding

Ghanaian actor and broadcaster, Chris Attoh, has gotten married again after his first marriage with Nigerian actress Damilola fell on the rocks in 2017.

The private ceremony took place at North Kaneshie in Accra today (Saturday, October 6, 2018).

Investigation proves that Chris' new wife (identified as Betty) is a Caribbean who is based in the United States of America.

Chris got married in 2015 to Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite but they got divorced in 2017.The two have a son called Brian.

