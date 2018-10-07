Serwaa Amihere Wins Female TV Newscaster Of The Year ( Video )

Serwaa Amihere has won the award for the best female TV Newscaster of the year at the just ended 2018 Radio and Television Personality Awards( RTP Awards).

Serwaa Amihere came against the likes of Natalie Fort ( TV3) , Ama Sarpong Kumankuma ( UTV) , Gifty Andoh Appiah ( Joy News ) and Nana Yaa Brefo ( Adom TV) to win the prestigious award for the best female TV newscaster of the year.

Serwaa Amihere could not hide her excitement and thanked Nana Aba Anamoah and the EIB family for contributing to her success .

” I am very honored to be given this award especially even the relatively short period that I have been in broadcasting ….And ladies and gentlemen please permit me to dedicate this award to my sister , my ,mentor and my friend , Nana Aba Anamoah . She is the reason I am here today . So, Nana I just want you to know that I love you so so much and you are a family to me now . Thank you very much .” She said

The awards night saw various media personalities was packed with thrilling performances from Kidi , Kuami Eugene , Wendy Shay , Obibini et al .

The award scheme is dedicated to honor professional media excellence and outstanding on-air personalities .

The award scheme aims at honoring personalities both on TV and Radio who are doing great work and needs to be appreciated for their work.

