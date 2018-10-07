Wendy Shay Trolled On Twitter After Indecent Photo Goes Viral

Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to troll musician Wendy Shay after indecent photos of her flooded social media.

Rufftown Record's Eborny replacement, Shay, exposed her butt whilst performing on stage at the Miss Ghana 2018 beauty pageant.

She has however denied the photos were hers in a post on Instagram, accusing people of hiding behind the internet to cause mischief.

She wrote: '…people who want to belittle what I can do hide behind the internet, as they project lame and shameful images which have nothing to do with me.' She continued by adding:, 'Hiding behind the internet and sharing photoshopped images of me will not bring me down.'

She clams haters in a bid to tarnish her image have photoshopped her pictures and leaked them online. This comes off quite confusing as there a video of her bending and shaking her bum towards the audience.

Despite her denial, many seem less inclined to believe her and have taken to Twitter to troll her.

