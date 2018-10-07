All set for Ghana Music Awards UK 2018

All is set for the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards-UK slated for today October 6th at the Gaumont Palace, Wood Green in London.

The 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK is just some few minutes away and all the top musicians from both Ghana and United Kingdom have mounted the stage to have their rehearsals .

Representing the UK are The Compozers , Shekinah, Minister Sarak Clerke, Geo Wellington, Silvastone, Jacqueline Nyarko, Gold Kay, Mista Silva, Kaakie and Daniel Appiah Adu and the representatives from Ghana are Captain Planet (4×4), King Promise, Yaa Pono, Patience Nyarko, Gasmilla, Wutah, Sista Afia, Fancy Gadam and Ayesem

From rolling out the red carpet to playing of good Ghanaian music in the background and adjusting the lights at Dominion Centre, the organizers are ready for the big milestone instalment of Ghana music’s biggest night in UK.

Attractive Mustapha who is currently at the venue says the atmosphere surrounding the event tells that Ghanaian music fans in UK will have a great time tonight.

The 3rd annual Ghana Music Awards UK is made possible by Alordia Promotions & West Coast UK with sponsorship from DK Aluminium Plus, Bie Gya Bitters, Moneygram, Westjam Entertainment, Amari Heritage, Koxmet Cocktails, Sika Baa Cosmetics, Location Accra, HFSK & Map Company, Dayata Hostel, OP Smart Ventures, Zoro Hostel, Sean Pong Tyres, Rhythm Multimedia Limited (RML) and Mendiata Hotel.