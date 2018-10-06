Patapaa and Fancy Gadam to battle again at Ghana Music Awards UK tonight

One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty and Ghana’s Northern star Fancy Gadam will be battling for supremacy and who really has the crowd at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Music Awards-UK slated for October 6th at the Gaumont Palace, Wood Green in London.

The two artistes who have been nominated in both Hiplife artiste of the year and popular song of the yeat categories are also among the headline artistes expected to entertain an anticipated huge crowd who will be attending the event.

Fancy Gadam and Patapaa who settled scores at the Ghana Meets Naija after a fuse at the 2018 edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will be performing together for the first time in the United Kingdom to prove their respective fans within Europe who the real titleholder is.

Patapaa has always proven himself on big stages as a great entertainer whiles Fancy Gadam as always portray a high sense of crowd control and fantastic ambiance during performance.

Fancy Gadam told Attractivemustapha.com in an interview in London that he is is prepared to put up an ecstatic performance to the joy of his fans

Attractivemustapha.com