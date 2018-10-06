Boogiedot Music Group Frontman Stidman releases a brand new massive club hit titled “Gbana”, as a follow up to his massive hit single “High ”. Lyrics of the song features “Carlos Santana” and “Tony Montana”. The joint was produced by Vicebeatz. Mixed by Ipitch. Check it out below.
Massive Club Jam: Gbana
STREAMING/LISTENING
http://kiwi6.com/file/kib58bvej3
DOWNLOAD
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/kib58bvej3/Stidman_-_Gbana.mp3