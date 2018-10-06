modernghana logo

48 minutes ago | Music News

New Jam: Dizboy - Rapper FromThe Grave 

Onyema Courage
After 19 months without a single, Bone That Thing and No Kine crooner bounces back with a brand new banger titled "Rapper From The Grave". The Teyar Records rapper brought his punchlines and energy as usual. The song is groovy and motivating as co-produced by Starry 4millz and Yuzy Beats. Mixed and mastered by grand mix.

Listen and Enjoy.
DOWNLOAD:Dizboy - Rapper From

The Grave

Direct Hot Link: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/enb9tz5mtg/Dizboy_-_Rapper_From_The_Grave.mp3

MyNotJustOk
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/358822

