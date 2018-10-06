Afrocentric Vol. 1 is Autoclave's 2nd EP after a long Break.The Lagos Based Afrobeat/Hip Hop Music Producer and Songwriter Features UK Based Rapper Trine, Awesome Rapper and Video director Trikytee, Award winning Blogger and Rapper JT Warrior and Amazing Actor an comedian, Waco on This 7 Track Project

Afrocentric Vol. 1 Reveals Autoclaves' Singing and Rapping Abilities combined with is well Known Skill For Combining African Music with western Influences like Hip hop and Jazz. Listen,Leave a Comment, Share and Enjoy

DOWNLOAD TRACK 1... Autoclave Ft JTwarrior-NO DEY FORM

DOWNLOAD TRACK 2... Autoclave Ft Trikytee - MONKEY

DOWNLOAD TRACK 3... Autoclave Ft Trine - NA ONLY YOU

DOWNLOAD TRACK 4... Autoclave Ft Trine - POVERTY NA DISEASE

DOWNLOAD TRACK 5... Autoclave Ft Waco - MONEY DON LAND

DOWNLOAD TRACK 6... Autoclave - I MUST BLOW

DOWNLOAD TRACK 7... Autoclave - MIND YOURSELF

Follow Autoclave on social Media @autoclavebeats via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

POST SAMPLE

http://911baze.com/ep-autoclave-afrocentric-vol-1-autoclavebeats/