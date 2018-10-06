Afrocentric Vol. 1 is Autoclave's 2nd EP after a long Break.The Lagos Based Afrobeat/Hip Hop Music Producer and Songwriter Features UK Based Rapper Trine, Awesome Rapper and Video director Trikytee, Award winning Blogger and Rapper JT Warrior and Amazing Actor an comedian, Waco on This 7 Track Project
Afrocentric Vol. 1 Reveals Autoclaves' Singing and Rapping Abilities combined with is well Known Skill For Combining African Music with western Influences like Hip hop and Jazz. Listen,Leave a Comment, Share and Enjoy
EP: Autoclave - Afrocentric Vol 1 | @autoclavebeats
DOWNLOAD TRACK 1... Autoclave Ft JTwarrior-NO DEY FORM
DOWNLOAD TRACK 2... Autoclave Ft Trikytee - MONKEY
DOWNLOAD TRACK 3... Autoclave Ft Trine - NA ONLY YOU
DOWNLOAD TRACK 4... Autoclave Ft Trine - POVERTY NA DISEASE
DOWNLOAD TRACK 5... Autoclave Ft Waco - MONEY DON LAND
DOWNLOAD TRACK 6... Autoclave - I MUST BLOW
DOWNLOAD TRACK 7... Autoclave - MIND YOURSELF
