Music + Lyrics: Progress Effiong - iBagha ( Feat.Favour )

Progress Effiong, a Nigerian prolific song writer, passionate singer, music producer par excellence whom we might simply just call “hit maker,” and performing artiste drops another great song titled iBAGHA featuring Favor which elaborately means THERE IS NOBODY LIKE GOD.
This song which talks about the Almighty God’s identity as the one and only God who does everything and is capable of doing anything is wrapped up in a beautiful tune and a rare kind of sound that you would certainly love to put on replay.
Progress, who has served in different capacities in church ranging from pianist to music director and worship leader has over the years reached out to millions of people in the African space and the global world with soul lifting songs such as Amanam, Ama, Miracle Worker, Ima, Worship Medley, etc. Ibagha is another song the world has been waiting for.
Lyrics:
Progress Effiong – iBagha featuring Favor
VERSE 1.
MALE
The God who Made heaven and earth
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
You are beautiful in all your ways oh God
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
FEMALE
Your glory fills the heavens and the earth
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
All the angels bow and they worship you O God
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
MALE
Have you ever seen another God
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Greater than Jehovah
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
In heaven and and earth
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
There is nobody like Him
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
FEMALE
Have you ever seen another God
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Who loves like Jehovah
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
There is nobody like you
Response: Ibagha ooo (There’s nobody)
VERSE 2
FEMALE:
The God who made the heaven and the earth
Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
You divided the red sea o God
Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
MALE:
You are the God of signs and wonders, miracles, yes you are
Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
You are the saviour, healer, deliverer, provider, yes you are
Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
MALE
Have you ever seen another God
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Greater than Jehovah
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
In heaven and and earth
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
There is nobody like Him
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
FEMALE
Have you ever seen another God
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Who loves like Jehovah
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
There is nobody like you
Response: Ibagha ooo (There’s nobody)
MALE:
Have you ever seen another God
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Powerful and mighty
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
To heal and deliver
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
And set the captives free
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Have you ever seen another God
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Who can heal the sick and raise the dead
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
There is nobody like Jesus
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Nobody like him
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
FEMALE
Have you ever seen another God
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
With so much power in His hands
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
He can do anything
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Everything is possible
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Have you ever seen another God
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Who would give his life for you
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
He can make a way where there is no way
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
He can turn things around
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
MALE
Nobody
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Like Jesus
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Nobody
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Like him
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
He can turn things around
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Make a way out
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Where there seem to be no way
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
FEMALE
Nobody
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Like Jesus
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Nobody
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Like him
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
I have searched the world
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
I’ve never seen
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
Nobody like him
Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)
VAMP
oh oh oh oh oh
Ibagha o (There’s nobody)
Ad-lib (Female):
oh oh oh oh oh oh
Ibagha o (There’s nobody)
oh…
Nkitte owo nt’afo (I’ve not seen anyone like you)
Ibagha o (There’s nobody)
Jesus nobody greater
Ibagha o (There’s nobody)
Nkitte owo nt’afo (I’ve not seen anyone like you)
oh…..
Ad-lib (Male)
Jesus
Nobody can be like you forever
You are glorious
You are powerful
You are mighty
Incredible
You are faithful
You are awesome
In your splendour
In your beauty
Nobody, no no……
I have searched around the world
There is nobody like you
You are king of all the earth
Nobody like you
In your power and your glory
Jesus nobody like you
And forever you will reign
Nobody like you
The God who Made heaven and earth
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)
