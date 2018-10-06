Music + Lyrics: Progress Effiong - iBagha ( Feat.Favour )

Progress Effiong, a Nigerian prolific song writer, passionate singer, music producer par excellence whom we might simply just call “hit maker,” and performing artiste drops another great song titled iBAGHA featuring Favor which elaborately means THERE IS NOBODY LIKE GOD.

This song which talks about the Almighty God’s identity as the one and only God who does everything and is capable of doing anything is wrapped up in a beautiful tune and a rare kind of sound that you would certainly love to put on replay.

Progress, who has served in different capacities in church ranging from pianist to music director and worship leader has over the years reached out to millions of people in the African space and the global world with soul lifting songs such as Amanam, Ama, Miracle Worker, Ima, Worship Medley, etc. Ibagha is another song the world has been waiting for.

Untagged Link: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/spuo1cqbxq/Progress_-_IBAGHA_feat_Favor.mp3

Lyrics:

Progress Effiong – iBagha featuring Favor

VERSE 1.

MALE

The God who Made heaven and earth

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

You are beautiful in all your ways oh God

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

FEMALE

Your glory fills the heavens and the earth

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

All the angels bow and they worship you O God

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

MALE

Have you ever seen another God

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Greater than Jehovah

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

In heaven and and earth

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

There is nobody like Him

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

FEMALE

Have you ever seen another God

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Who loves like Jehovah

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

There is nobody like you

Response: Ibagha ooo (There’s nobody)

VERSE 2

FEMALE:

The God who made the heaven and the earth

Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

You divided the red sea o God

Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

MALE:

You are the God of signs and wonders, miracles, yes you are

Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

You are the saviour, healer, deliverer, provider, yes you are

Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

Response: Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

MALE

Have you ever seen another God

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Greater than Jehovah

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

In heaven and and earth

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

There is nobody like Him

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

FEMALE

Have you ever seen another God

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Who loves like Jehovah

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

There is nobody like you

Response: Ibagha ooo (There’s nobody)

MALE:

Have you ever seen another God

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Powerful and mighty

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

To heal and deliver

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

And set the captives free

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Have you ever seen another God

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Who can heal the sick and raise the dead

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

There is nobody like Jesus

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Nobody like him

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

FEMALE

Have you ever seen another God

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

With so much power in His hands

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

He can do anything

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Everything is possible

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Have you ever seen another God

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Who would give his life for you

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

He can make a way where there is no way

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

He can turn things around

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

MALE

Nobody

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Like Jesus

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Nobody

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Like him

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

He can turn things around

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Make a way out

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Where there seem to be no way

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

FEMALE

Nobody

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Like Jesus

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Nobody

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Like him

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

I have searched the world

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

I’ve never seen

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

Nobody like him

Response: Ibagha (There’s nobody)

VAMP

oh oh oh oh oh

Ibagha o (There’s nobody)

Ad-lib (Female):

oh oh oh oh oh oh

Ibagha o (There’s nobody)

oh…

Nkitte owo nt’afo (I’ve not seen anyone like you)

Ibagha o (There’s nobody)

Jesus nobody greater

Ibagha o (There’s nobody)

Nkitte owo nt’afo (I’ve not seen anyone like you)

oh…..

Ad-lib (Male)

Jesus

Nobody can be like you forever

You are glorious

You are powerful

You are mighty

Incredible

You are faithful

You are awesome

In your splendour

In your beauty

Nobody, no no……

I have searched around the world

There is nobody like you

You are king of all the earth

Nobody like you

In your power and your glory

Jesus nobody like you

And forever you will reign

Nobody like you

The God who Made heaven and earth

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

Ibagha s’iba nt’afo (There’s nobody like you)

