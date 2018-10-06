modernghana logo

Music News

Music: JTwarrior X OwnkidGraphix – Star Life

Self acclaimed Mak Town’s Finest rapper alive “JTwarrior” teams up with long time collaborator “OwnkidGraphix” to serve yet another smasher “Star Life”. “Star Life” was mixed by Zedicy Tha Gifted.

Is “JTwarrior” truly the “best rapper alive” his city has ever seen?? Find out as you take the steps to the high life of “Star Life”.

Follow on Social media @jtwarriortheawesome, @ownkidgraphix.

DOWNLOAD MP3: JTwarrior x OwnkidGraphix - Star Life

