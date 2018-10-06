New Release: Swimming Pool (Prod. Badguyswag) Audio

It is undisputable that everyone's summer was better because of Boybreed's Follow Back single which featured Jilex Anderson. The twins are back on their relentless grind and they have now released a brand new song called Swimming Pool.

Produced by BadGuySwag, we see the duo in their usual sexy element as they sing about the boredom of bedroom intimacy. Using carefully crafted lyrics, the brothers take turns to softly persuade their lover to try something more adventurous like making love in the Swimming Pool.

Science has overtime proven a connection between sensual music and the art of lovemaking. With swimming Pool, Boybreed have not only marked their territory as the kings of sensual vibes; they have also established their music as an essential tool for sexual therapy.

Swimming Pool by Boybreed is available for streaming, download or purchase on your favourite music platforms world wide.

Instagram: @boybreed

Twitter: @boybreed

Facebook: @officialboybreed

SoundCloud Link: https://soundcloud.com/boybreed/swimmingpool