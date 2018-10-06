Mzbel Jabs Counsellor Lutterodt In New Video

The singer came hard at the counsellor for calling her name including saying she was not employable and serviceable.

In the video she made addressed to the counsellor, she said she did not blame him for his insulting behaviour. She insisted that she did not need a job or anyone to employ her because she an employer herself. She also drummed in the fact that nobody would employ him so he goes around the radio stations to insult people so he can get some chicken change.

Mzbel also divulged juicy secrets as she claimed Counsellor Lutterodt is always begging her for a phone in exchange for insulting people on her behalf.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

