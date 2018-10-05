Gov't Urged To Pay Attention To Entertainment Industry

An artiste manager has said the lack of laws and investors are not making it flexible for artistes to grow in the industry.

Nana Opoku Ashis believes that the laws on copyrights for entertainment industry are not favourable to artistes.

Speaking in an interview with KMJ on Showbiz Now on Joy Prime on Multi-TV, he said, “government has turned a blind eye to arts.”

Adding his view to a discussion on the contribution of the arts to Ghana's GDP, he intimated that the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) should also be blamed for the woes of the industry.

According to him, the report of a research carried out by Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) was not encouraging.

He noted that the results of the research could be the reason why government hasn't even bothered to pay attention to the arts.

Ashis pleaded with bodies responsible for protecting the copyrights of artistes to work hard and protect the works of these musicians.

Some viewers also shared the same sentiments and pleaded with the government to add entertainment to the developmental projects.