Rapper Blaq Sam Drops Hot New Freestyle

One time vibrant young Ghanaian Hiplife musician Blaq Sam has surfaced on the internet again and this time, he came with hot bars.

The Tema-based musician who reportedly went mad in 2015 is currently trending on social media with a new hot freestyle.

Fellow rapper Pope Skinny disclosed Blaq Sam's mental issue in 2015 saying: "A lot of people don't want me to say this on radio, but it is about time we create the awareness for Blaq Sam because whether we like it or not, Blaq Sam is mad.'

He continued that 'people disagree when we say he has gone mad, but everybody at Tema knows that he is mad. He sleeps on the streets'.

Recounting the state he met Blaq Sam, Pope Skinny disclosed that he felt very bad when he saw the "Esi ne Vera" hitmaker on the streets of Tema.

'I felt very bad when I met him in that condition. I had heard that he was not well, but I did not know that it had gone to that extent so I felt very bad when I saw him. I posted a picture I took with him on Facebook to create awareness to help him recover," he added.

Blaq used to be one of the best young artistes at the time. He dropped a couple of bangers and featured on Praye's "Jacket" remix which featured top Hiplife artistes at the time.

Watch Blaq Sam's latest hot freestyle below.

