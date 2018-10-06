modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Medikal Shows Off; Feeds His Dogs With KFC Chicken

Grace Afua Somuah-Annan - pulse.com.gh
Medikal Shows Off; Feeds His Dogs With KFC Chicken

The Dapper rapper wants us to know that money is never a problem with him. Whenever Medikal's dogs are hungry, he feeds them with KFC chicken.

In a video, the rapper posted on his Instagram story, he is seen holding a bucket of KFC chicken and throwing it out to the dogs. He's heard saying, 'KFC for my dogs …'

Once upon a time, there was an article about how Ghanaians have fallen in love with junk food and consequentially resulting in big food chains and obesity in the country. Apparently, this fast food fever has affected our pets too as the Amg rapper feed his two dogs with chicken from the popular fast food joint.

The rapper who doesn't see to pass any opportunity to showcase his wealth is making a bid statement this time. Is he shading the slay queens always chasing after KFC? WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1being yourself is the best thing that can ever happen to you in life

By: pondi ebilade quot-img-1
body-container-line