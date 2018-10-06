modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Photos: Top 12 Celebs Rocking African Print

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
Photos: Top 12 Celebs Rocking African Print

Looking around the streets you will see Africans are embracing their roots when it comes to clothing.

Celebrities closet has over the years been revamped by varied styles and designs of the African print styles that are worth while having a look at.

Our favourite celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria have also been caught in the buzz and we are asking which of them looks stylish while representing African through her looks.

READ MORE: Here are your 12 favourites:
1. Nana Ama Mcbrown
An icon in movies and fashion, Nana Ama is known to make bold statements in African prints at various events.

105201844147 j4eq27t2gb download

2. Omotola Jalade
Crowned Omosexy, Omotola is a definition of fashion in the Nigerian fashion industry. She is looking stylish in v-shaped African print.

105201844147 g30n1r5ddx download

3. Joselyn Dumas
Actress cum TV host is a true fashion icon in the Ghanaian fashion industry.

105201844147 sxoaredq5l download

4. Tonto Dike
The Nollywood actress is looking like a true African woman.

105201844147 0f730m4yxs download

105201844147 pukwo0a442 download

5. Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson is a fashion diva. Either on or offset, she looks fabulous in African wear.

105201844147 0eu2xkjwwr download

6. Mercy Johnson
The sensational actress is donning a knee level African print.

105201844148 l5gsj7v331 download

7. Jackie Appiah
She is one of the few women in the industry with enviable curves and she show them off in her knee level African print.

105201844148 m6itl8w331 download

8.Ini Edo
Ini is looking extremely gorgeous in her African print.

105201844148 ptkwo0a442 download

9. Monalisa Chinda
The Nollywood actress has won the hearts of many fashion enthusiasts with her African print jacket and skirt.

105201844149 0e72xljwwr download

10. Deborah Vanessah
The award-winning singer is any woman style of inspiration when it comes to African print.

105201844149 rvmyqdc553 mds

105201844149 l5gsj7u3i1 download

11. Halima Abubakar
Nollywood actress is all shades of beauty enjoying her career.

105201844149 l5gsj7u3i1 download

12. Juliet Ibrahim
She taken the African print trend to another level with her jumpsuit.

105201844149 txoaredq5l download

Rachael Okonkwo
Rachael is looking casual in her African print jacket and trousers.

105201844150 1i830o4bau download

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1the man who tiled the ground care not about sweet food for him food is food

By: abdullahi mohammed z quot-img-1
body-container-line