Photos: Top 12 Celebs Rocking African Print
Looking around the streets you will see Africans are embracing their roots when it comes to clothing.
Celebrities closet has over the years been revamped by varied styles and designs of the African print styles that are worth while having a look at.
Our favourite celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria have also been caught in the buzz and we are asking which of them looks stylish while representing African through her looks.
1. Nana Ama Mcbrown
An icon in movies and fashion, Nana Ama is known to make bold statements in African prints at various events.
2. Omotola Jalade
Crowned Omosexy, Omotola is a definition of fashion in the Nigerian fashion industry. She is looking stylish in v-shaped African print.
3. Joselyn Dumas
Actress cum TV host is a true fashion icon in the Ghanaian fashion industry.
4. Tonto Dike
The Nollywood actress is looking like a true African woman.
5. Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson is a fashion diva. Either on or offset, she looks fabulous in African wear.
6. Mercy Johnson
The sensational actress is donning a knee level African print.
7. Jackie Appiah
She is one of the few women in the industry with enviable curves and she show them off in her knee level African print.
8.Ini Edo
Ini is looking extremely gorgeous in her African print.
9. Monalisa Chinda
The Nollywood actress has won the hearts of many fashion enthusiasts with her African print jacket and skirt.
10. Deborah Vanessah
The award-winning singer is any woman style of inspiration when it comes to African print.
11. Halima Abubakar
Nollywood actress is all shades of beauty enjoying her career.
12. Juliet Ibrahim
She taken the African print trend to another level with her jumpsuit.
Rachael Okonkwo
Rachael is looking casual in her African print jacket and trousers.