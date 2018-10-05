modernghana logo

See All Photos From Akrobeto, Nana Yaa Brefo “Cowbell in the Sky” Trip

Adomonline.com | Gershon Mortey | Dennis K. Adu
Adom TV’s presenter, Nana Yaa Brefo and actor Akrobeto were the latest persons to fly in the ongoing Cowbell Hot Air Balloon adventure series on its fourth day.

The duo took off from Afienya near Accra and safely landed at the Tropoli, a town in the Eastern part of Greater Accra region.

According to Nana Yaa, her flight with the actor was the longest ever recorded ever since the Cowbell in the Sky adventure commenced.

She reiterated her fellow presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah’s call on the Tourism Ministry to consider making the hot air balloon an important part of its strategy to generate funds.

Akrobeto on his part was grateful to Cowbell for the opportunity to experience the flight.

Meanwhile, actress Martha Ankomah and colleague Majid Michel have shown interest in flying the Hot Air Balloon.

Information reaching Adomonline.com indicates they are billed to take their turn on Saturday.

See photos of Day 4’s flight below:

