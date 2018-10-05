Reign Concert: Shatta Wale, Others To Thrill Fans On Oct. 13

Shatta Wale is set to stage a live musical concert at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, in Accra on Saturday, October 13.

Dubbed 'Shatta Wale Reign' concert, the event will see the sensational dancehall artiste thrill his fans with songs from his new album and old hits.

According to the organisers (Zylofon Music), the event will bring together music lovers, particularly Shatta Movement fans all over the country, to celebrate his astounding works and also showcase classic performances from Shatta Wale and other artistes billed for the event.

Shatta Wale will rock the stage alongside some selected artistes, including his group known as Shatta Militants. He is expected to perform some of his hit songs such as 'Mahama Paper', 'Chop Kiss', 'Reality', 'Dancehall King', 'If I Collect', 'Kakai', 'Reign' and songs from his current album titled 'Reign', which was launched a few weeks ago.

Shatta Wale's performance on stage will be packed with drama, real entertainment and thrills from the beginning to the end, the organisers revealed.

Known for his astounding performances and his ability to hold the audience, the dancehall artiste is ready to prove his worth and why he remains one of Ghana's biggest dancehall artistes in recent times.

Fans who will attend the concert are expected to wear an all-white attire with 'Gringo' tickets going for GH¢50, while 'Freedom' tickets are selling at GH¢20.

The concert is being organised to officially introduce the 'Reign' album onto the music market.