I’m Immune To Your Insults – Wendy Shay Jabs Critics

The musician, Wendy Shay came out yesterday to debunk those indecent photos propagated to be hers. The photos were not the least bit attractive or inviting.

In an Instagram post on her verified page, the singer wrote, '…people who want to belittle what I can do hide behind the internet, as they project lame and shameful images which have nothing to do with me.' She continued by saying, 'Hiding behind the internet and sharing photoshopped images of me will not bring me down.'

She clams haters in a bid to tarnish her image have photoshopped her pictures and leaked them online. This comes off quite confusing as there a video of her bending and shaking her bum towards the audience.

Seems she quite forgot that there were cameras and phone everywhere. And that sometimes unflattering pics are bound to find its way to the internet. WATCH HER STAGE PERFORMANCE HERE:

So who do we believe the video/audience or Wendy Shay?