Butt Flashing Snapshot Was Photo Shopped – Wendy Shay Cries Out

Ruff Town Record signee, Wendy Shay, has reacted to her alleged butt flashing incident at Miss Ghana 2018 event.

In a photo which has gone viral on social media, Wendy was captured flashing some skin as she rendered some squatting moves during her performance at the Miss Ghana beauty Pageant weeks ago.

It appears her fans are unhappy about the incident hence bashing the songstress over her indecent dressing on social media.

Meanwhile, the “Uber Driver” fame has reacted to the claims stating that the snapshot has been photo shopped to paint a bad image of her.

Her post read:

“My passion is entertainment and I am thankful for my God given talent of being able to sing.

“It’s quite unfortunate that in my quest to show it, people who want to belittle what I can do hide behind the internet, as they project lame and shameful images which have nothing to do with me.

“Hiding behind the internet and sharing photo shopped images of me will not bring me down. I am here to show my talent to the world and the evil plans you have in mind will not pull me down.

“When will these acts stop, are women supposed to be a laughing stock whenever they want to achieve something useful in life? And fellow women also joining in such acts, will you be happy if I were your sister or relative? Support your own but you rather prefer to pull your own down.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">“Feminism isn’t about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.

