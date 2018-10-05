Angry Mzbel Calls Counselor Lutterodt “Stupid Grown Up Ass”

Ghanaian musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, aka Mzbel has lashed out at controversial marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt over his unsavory comment against her.

Her comment comes after Counsellor Lutterodt was reported to have said that musician Mzbel has lost her credibility and she is irrelevant in the entertainment industry.

“Let me apologise on her (Mzbel) behalf. She has lost the track. She has lost her personality and credibility. Don’t mention her on a radio, let us rest,” Counsellor Lutterodt reportedly said

Responding to Counsellor Lutterodt’s comment the obviously peeved music star took to her Instagram wall to warn him to back off or face her wrath.

Her post read, “Counsellor Lutterodt or whatever u claim u are…I’m the Boss of a firm that will employ your stupid grown ass when TV & Radio are done with u. And oh sir, my pumpum isn’t for old unemployed beggars like u… You need to be polished first. Bye”.