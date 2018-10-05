modernghana logo

29 minutes ago

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
See Photos From Adina’s Lavish Birthday Party

Wednesday October 3, 2018 was Afrobeat singer Adina Thembi's birthday and there was a party inside cockpit to celebrate her special day.

Award-winning musician Adina celebrated her birthday at the Cockpit pub at the Achimota mall with some dazzling performance from industry players and colleague musicians.

The party was star-studded with the likes of Flowking Stone, KiDi , K.K Fosu, Richie Mensah, Mzvee, Adomaa, Teephlow, Felinuna, Kuami Eugen, Ephriam among many others in attendance.

Rockstar Kuami Eugene performed with Adina as they entertained patrons with their hit banger Baby. KiDi, Mzvee, TeePhlow, Trigmatic, KK Fosu among others rocked the night. Below are photos and videos from the party.

