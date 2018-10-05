modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Efya: “My Favourite Food Is Fufu and kontomire Stew”

Grace Afua Somuah-Annan - pulse.com.gh
Efya: “My Favourite Food Is Fufu and kontomire Stew”

We all have weird eats we usually don't talk about. Eyfa Nokturnal the songstress decided to share hers with us and we are still reeling from the shock.

Apparently, her favourite dish is fufu which is great except that she doesn't eat it with soup as per the norm in Ghana. In the video, she is heard saying, 'My favourite food in the whole wide world is fufu with kontomire stew and dry fish.'

Our Nigerian counterparts would definitely give her a thumbs up on her food choice. But as for us Ghanaians we are wondering whether she swallows or chews her fufu.

WATCH INTERVIEW HERE:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Love is a disease whose cure has yet to be found.

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe quot-img-1
body-container-line