FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
24 minutes ago | Celebrity

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
Photos: Pastor Chris' Daughter And Ghanaian Fiancé's Traditional Wedding

Nigerian UK based gospel artiste, Sharon Oyakhilome , daughter of popular preacher, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has finally said "I do" to her Ghanaian fiancÃ©, Philip Frimpong in a traditional marriage.

Earlier this year, Sharon shared the news of her upcoming wedding ceremony on her Facebook page with the caption "CSO Weds Phillip Save the date...6th Oct 2018"

Members of Christ Embassy, including popular singer Sinach, were present at the lavish affair which was held yesterday in Lagos Nigeria.

The white wedding will take place on Saturday October 6th 2018.

Here are photos from the traditional wedding of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter to her Ghanaian fiance.

1052018114152 8dt2wjivuq photosofpastorchrisoyakhilomesdaughtertraditionalweddingwithherghanaianfiance

1052018114152 g40n1r5edx pastorchrisoyakhilomesdaughtertraditionalweddingphotos

The Bride, Gospel musician Sinach and Groom

1052018114152 qulwoba442 download

The Bride Sharon

1052018114152 0g830m4yxt photosofpastorchrisoyakhilomesdaughtertraditionalweddingwithherghanaianfianceairnewsonline

The Bride and Groom

1052018114152 g30n1r5edx weddingofpastoroyakhilomesdaughtertoherghanaianfiance

1052018114152 rvmypcb553 5bb68587af37b

The Bride and Groom dancing

1052018114152 8eu2xkjwvr download

The Bride and bridesmaid

