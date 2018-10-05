modernghana logo

2018 Vodafone Icons: Finalists Upbeat About Winning 100,000 Prize

All eight finalists of the 2018 Vodafone Icons, dubbed ‘Rep Ur Hood,’ have promised to turn the heat all the way up during their last performances this Saturday as the event rounds to a close.

Each of the contestants, Evance , Serwa, Verony , Bogo Blay , King Garo , Richy, Tina and A.A Smart will battle it out at the Achimota Mall on October 6 with their vocal talents and stage performances to emerge winner of the GH â‚µ 100,000 ultimate prize package.

External Communications Manager for telco giant, Vodafone, Daniel Asiedu, told journalists Thursday during a media interaction with the finalists that what has been striking about this year’s edition of the musical talent show is the inclusion of the outdoor performances by contestants.

“We allow them to perform outside…so you’d realize that from start to end it’s always been an outdoor event and we hold this live shows and auditions within their communities – where they come from – so that their fans can easily connect with them start voting for them,” he said.

Voting is via Vodafone short code *4353# and ends on Friday, October 5, 2018.

The finalists
Evance – (Accra – Dansonam)

Evance says the contest has been life-changing. Wants to champion good music in Ghana.

A.A Smart (Takoradi)

“From day one, the show has been great,” he says. A. A Smart says being part of Vodafone Icons 2018 has been a dream come true.

Tyna (Kumasi-Tech)

“Vodafone Icons 2018 has been amazing. I have always felt comfortable, but when I came to this show I realised that I have to really, really step up my game.” Wants to champion good stage performance, because that is lacking among some Ghanaian musicians.

Bogo Blay (Tema)

“After Saturday, Bogo Blay brand is gonna spread across Ghana and the world.” He hopes to take the ‘Bogo-style’ – his unique style of music – to music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

Verony (Dansoman)

“My greatest experience is walking on stage, picking up the mic, singing and everyone is cheering. It’s such an overwhelming feeling that you are doing something right. That is one of the moments that right now and forever, that I am going to keep with me.” Verony is passionate about unity among artistes in Ghana’s music industry “because that is what will develop the industry.”

Serwaa (Accra - Tema)

“The judges, the music directors and the band have been very helpful. They have been in the music industry for long so they really know what is going on and what we should do to improve.” Serwa thinks her attitude and voice will take her far in the industry.

King Garo (Accra – Nima)

“The competition has been very interesting...very challenging.” King Garo calls himself ‘Rastaman with no dreads’. He is confident of winning on Saturday. King Garo wants to redefine dancehall and reggae in Ghana.

Richy (Northern Region – Dungu)

Richy says he is already a winner for emerging the representative for the northern sector (Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions). “The beginning is not as important as the end so if you win in this competition and you don’t have the passion for music, then you have a problem. I personally want to establish good music in the Northern Region. I am passionate about highlife music.”

