Fancy Gadam To Drop ''Ma Baby'' Ft. Mugeez

Mujahid Ahmed Bello, also known in showbiz circles as "Fancy Gadam", is expected to release his new single titled "Ma Baby", which features Mugeez of R2bess music group.

The yet to be released music single produced by highly astute beatmaker Stone-B will thrill music loving fans from all and sundry.

Fancy Gadam, who has been absent in the music circles after tragic accident involving his fans, is set to bounce back with this music delicacy considering his exploits in the

hiplife circles over the past few years.

Fancy who won the 2018 VGMA Hiplife Song of the Year award has also received nominated for the Ghana Music Award (UK) slated for October 6 and will perform on the awards night.