Efya Talks About Her Favourite Food And, It's Very Peculiar

I know we all have weird eats we usually don't talk about. Eyfa Nokturnal the songstress decided to share hers with us and we are still reeling from the shock.

Apparently, her favourite dish is fufu which is great except that she doesn't eat it with soup as per the norm in Ghana. In the video, she is heard saying, 'My favourite food in the whole wide world is fufu with kontomire stew and dry fish.'

Our Nigerian counterparts would definitely give her a thumbs up on her food choice. But as for us Ghanaians we are wondering whether she swallows or chews her fufu.

WATCH INTERVIEW HERE:

