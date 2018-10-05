Guru Gets Candid Over Shatta Wale’s Diss Song

Ghanaian rapper, Guru has finally reacted to rumours about him throwing shots at Shatta Wale on one of the singles off of his "Journey Of Judah" collection.

According to him, the last time he threw shade at people was on his 'Kasiebo' song.

It was alleged that the NKZ Music boss' first singles he dropped off the album was a shot to the controversial Shatta Movement Family boss.

In the song titled "She Be Some Way" which featured Sarkodie, Guru opened his rap verse on the song by describing the mouth size of ladies who previously rejected his relationship proposals to be much akin to the mouth size of Shatta Wale.

"The bars weren't meant for the Gringo hitmaker, Shatta Wale himself knows if I want to diss him I need a hundred bars, Shatta Wale and I are friends we have a song together, we both have performed at Gabon, he said .

The Journey of Judah album consists of 35 songs. See the tracklist for the album below:

