Araba Sey Wins ‘Model of the Year’ at 2018 Youth Event Awards

Ghanaian model, Araba Sey emerged Model of the Year at the recently-held Youth Event Awards.

The Youth Events Awards is an award event scheme to celebrate and honor the youth for their outstanding dedication and contributions to the creative arts industry.

This year’s event was held at the Silver Star Towers in Accra on Saturday, September 28, 2018.

Araba Sey came head to head with the likes of Juanita Brown, Charlotte Derban, Toosweet Annan Omo Khalifa, Nick Clerks, Edwin Amatey, Joyce Appiah and was ultimately crowned with the top most prize as the model of the year In a keenly contested category.

Araba Sey after winning took to her Instagram page to shared her joy.

“To God be the glory..Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me in everything I do and to everyone who voted for me to win Model of the Year at the just ended Youth Event Awards..God bless y'all..More wins to come #modeloftheyear #youtheventawards #awards #awardsnight #ghmodel #awardwinningmodel,” he posted.

She also cited inconsistencies of getting contracts or gigs, sexual advances from men who want to help her and spending a lot of money in promoting her brand as some challenges she faces in her career.

She urged her growing fans to keep supporting and praying for the brand and expect more projects to come.

Araba Sey at Youth Events Awards

Araba sey was also nominated from Ghana for the Best African Model at last year’s African Entertainment Legend Awards which was held in Lagos, Nigeria.

She also participated in Miss Malaika Ghana 2016 and won the ‘Most Influential Model of the Year’ at the 2016 edition of Ghana Tertiary Awards.

She has worked with brands like Stanbic Bank, GTP, Nizoral Shampoo, Bajaaj Motors (Nigeria), Superbold Magazine (Nigeria) just to mention a few.

–

By: citinewsroom.com/Ghana