GHAMRO Does Not Make Artistes Rich – Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey says collective societies such as the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) are not avenues to make musicians rich.

Some musicians have expressed concerns about the delay of their royalties from GHAMRO.

They have, most often, blamed GHAMRO for being an impediment to the progress of their music careers.

Recently, a former member of the defunct group ‘Dobble’, Paa Kwesi, in an interview, noted that young musicians are currently not doing music because of GHAMRO.

He alleged that GHAMRO has been mishandling the royalties of musicians and thus pushing the youth to choose football as a career instead of music.

However, Mr Okraku Mantey, who disagreed with this assertion by the singer, noted that musicians should rather focus on making money through streaming of their songs.

He added that monies that come from GHAMRO are not enough to make musicians rich.

“…GHAMRO is a bonus. It is not the place where artistes make their core monies from. Collective societies are not the places that can make you rich. It is the streams that bring the money. You will see lightweights that have one or two songs blaming GHAMRO for being poor…,” he said.