My dream is to be nominated for international awards like BET & others- Fancy Gadam (Video)

Ghanaian popular musician Mujahid Bello known in showbiz circles as Fancy Gadam has hinted that his dream is to be nominated for the Black Entertainment Television and international awards, AFRIMA and others.

Speaking in an interview with Attractivemustapha.com about his new single titled ‘My baby’ featuring R2Bees,

Fancy Gadam said every musician dreams of being nominated in reputable awards and subsequently winning to boost morale and make his or her fans proud.

He continued that his hit song ‘Total cheat’ brought him to lime light and he always work hard to make sure any song he releases will do far better than ‘Total Cheat’.

Talking about his new single he said that he titled it ‘My Baby’ because he loves his baby so much.

“My baby because I love my baby and I did something wrong to her so I have to beg her to forgive me”