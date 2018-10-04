modernghana logo

13 minutes ago

Coded 4X4’s Wife Gives Him Approval To Cheat

The wife of Coded of 4X4's fame told his girlfriends she was ok if he went out to dinner with them. She would rather prefer having lunch earlier before their rendezvous.

In a video circulating online, the Mrs implied her leniency when it comes to accommodating other women in her husband's life. She was heard saying, 'Just tell your girlfriends that we could go for lunch … and then in the evening, they can go and have dinner with you. You can come back tomorrow morning, I don't mind … I'm ok.'

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Quite daunting if you ask me considering that Coded 4X4 is a hulk of a man and dazzling too. Obviously said in jest but trust that someone out there is actually making plans because of this video. This being said on the kind comments passed by ladies on the post.

Others were also offended.

Anyways, would your woman make such preference public my dear men?

