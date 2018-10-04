I Paid $25, 000 As Bride Price For Pokello – Elikem Kumordzie

After several speculations about Elikem’s marriage to the love of his life, Peacefmonline.com has exclusive details of what really happened in Zimbabwe over the weekend in the official Polikem union.

In an exclusive interview with Peacefmonline.com this morning, Elikem Kumordzi the Tailor confirmed that he has indeed gotten married to Pokello Nare.

According to Elikem, the very private traditional marriage ceremony took place far away in Zimbabwe on Saturday June 20.

“I paid a lot of money and before you pay such money for a lady’s hand in marriage you have to be sure she’s the one. Otherwise you will be a silly young man throwing a lot of money away. So it feels good to be married to the right woman. It feels amazing. No mistakes or regrets whatsoever”, Elikem revealed.

Asked how much he paid as bride price for Pokello, Elikem was a bit reluctant in his response but finally agreed to give Peacefmonline.com those exclusive details, because according to him, people are mentioning wrong figures all over so he wants to use the opportunity to correct that.

“I initially didn’t want to make this information public but people are getting figures wrong so I want to correct it. The lobola (Bride price for a traditional marriage in Zimbabwe) was 25,000 US Dollars. A deposit of 20,000 US Dollars was paid on Saturday and the 5,000 US Dollars balance is to be paid by the white wedding”.

The Ghanaian Actor/ Fashion Designer said, according to Zimbabwean culture, a couple waits for months or even years before their white wedding, so the date for their white wedding is not known yet. He however indicated that the white wedding would take place both in Zimbabwe and Ghana on separate dates.

The former BBA housemate added that it was humbling to see members of both families come together to witness and bless such a beautiful union. Among those who flew with Elikem from Ghana to Zimbabwe were his mother, his grandmother, his brothers, cousins, his sister, his spiritual father Elder Maxwell and a few close friends. Also in attendance was Ghana’s ambassador to Zimbabwe His Excellency Mr. Sylvanus Tamakloe.

The new couple is currently at a secret location spending some quality time together before they head back to Accra.

Elikem met Pokello (now his wife) who was representing Zimbabwe during his time in the Big Brother Africa 2013 house in South Africa and the two have been in love since then. After being together for almost a year, he proposed to his Zimbabwean girlfriend publicly at last year’s Ghana Music Awards when they went on stage to present an award.

After their public show of love with that romantic proposal on national television the love birds were hit with a number of scandals including allegations that Elikem was having secret romantic affair with ex-wife of former Black Stars player Odartey Lamtey and there were several rumors that Polikem had separated but they came out to deny on most occasions. Perhaps their marriage would end it all.