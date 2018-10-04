Adina Turns A Year Older Today

Fast-rising Ghanaian music diva, Adina Thembi Ndamse, better known as Adina is celebrating her birthday today.

The elegant singer cum model who is gradually winning the hearts of Ghanaians with her silky voice is a year older today.

The songstress has received many well wishes from her colleague celebs and fans around the world.

Read some messages from celebs:

MzVee:

mzveeghHappy birthday to my gorgeous @adina_thembi !!!!!! We #BENDDOWN tonight!!!!! .

Kalibos:

kalybos1Happy Birthday NanaHemaa @adina_thembi Keep shining bright like a diamond . You’re my era superstar. Keep on GenGing and BenGing on more hits. God bless you.

Okyeame Kwame:

okyeamekwameOh my baby sister, today you turn 18. I don’t know what to say to you apart from long life, prosperity and even a much bigger career. Now that you’ve turn 18, it is time to ‘pawn you off’ to a man and make profit ( Akonta Sikan ).

Happy Birthday! @adina_thembi.