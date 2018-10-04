Kim Kardashian Bodyguard Sued For $6.1m Over Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West’s bodyguard is being sued for $6.1m (£4.7m) by the celebrity’s insurer after she was robbed in Paris two years ago.

Insurer AIG claims Pascal Duvier and his company Protect Security “negligently” protected the star’s private apartment.

Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint and tied up during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

AIG paid for the cost of the jewellery stolen in the incident.

The five robbers, dressed as police officers, put a gun to her head while they robbed her before tying her up and locking her in a bathroom.

Mr Duvier at the time was accompanying Kardashian West’s sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, to a nightclub.

The star described the attack in an interview with French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

“They grabbed me and took me into the hallway,” she said. “They tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.”

AIG’s lawsuit, filed in Delaware, reportedly claims the bodyguard and his firm left the celebrity alone in her room.

According to celebrity website TMZ, the suit also alleges there were numerous security breaches – including a missing or broken lock and a broken intercom system – which they think should also have been addressed.

Mr Duvier and his Protect Security company have reportedly acted as protection for other celebrities, including the Black Eyed Peas.

French police arrested 10 people in January 2017 in their hunt for the gang of robbers.

Kardashian West became famous as the star of reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Recently, she successfully lobbied US President Donald Trump to pardon grandmother Alice Johnson over a non-violent drug charge.