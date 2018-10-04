‘Spain In Your Glass’ Wine Fair Slated For Oct. 10

Celia Perez

The fourth edition of a wine fair dubbed 'Spain In Your Glass', which is being organised by the Economic & Commercial office of the Embassy of Spain will take place on Wednesday, October 10 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The event will serve as a platform for participants to discover the exciting world of Spanish wines and an industry booming with unprecedented quality, diversity and value.

On the theme: 'Wines From Spain: Explore Our 'Winderful' Taste', it will be the largest selection of Spanish wines in Ghana with over 90 wine brands represented by seven Ghanaian wine importers.

There will also be a unique selection of four Spanish wineries currently not available in the Ghanaian market.

Apart from the members of the wine trade, 'Spain In Your Glass' is open to members of the media who would have the opportunity to sample variety of Spanish wines on exhibition and also attend the day's seminars to know more about wines in general.

Some of the Ghanaian wine importers participating in the event are Don Emilio, Fabeco Group Limited, Gold Coast Matcom Limited, IHP Enterprise, Prestige Trade, TT Brothers and West Africa & Gulf Company Limited. The Spanish wineries confirmed to be present include Alvisa, Bodegas Corral, Bodegas Sommos and La Baronia De Turis.

According to the organizers, apart from tasting the variety of Spanish wines on display, patrons at the event can also purchase selected Spanish wines at unbeatable prices.

Commenting on the event, the head of the Economic & Commercial office of the Embassy of Spain in Ghana, Celia Perez, stated that the event is aimed at promoting Spanish wines among Ghanaian wine consumers as well as sharing our passion with Ghanaians.

“Spanish wines are popular for its quality and affordability. Spain is a country with a huge diversity of premium wines and it is important to highlight this to key stakeholders within the wine sector.

In addition, there will be insightful information on wines shared by Ghanaian wine expert, Janet Adusei, during the two wine tasting seminars,” she added.