Wiyaala Rocks Fans In London

Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton became the toast of gospel music fans when she put up a splendid performance during her annual gospel event dubbed 'Experience with Diana Hamilton' last Saturday.

Held at the ultra-modern City Gates auditorium in London, the event attracted thousands of gospel music lovers and fans of Diana Hamilton, who also witnessed the launch of her latest gospel album titled 'I Believe'.

She treated the audience to a repertoire of some of her famous hits like 'Papa Reigns', ‘Ensi Wo Yie, 'Osoro Be Kasa', among others.

The event also witnessed energetic performances from the supporting artistes who also thrilled the audience with some of their hit songs.

Some of the artistes who performed alongside Diana Hamilton include Stephen Asamoah-Duah and his band, Compozers Band, Charlotte Appiah, Niella, among others.

Fans who purchased copies of the album had the opportunity to take photographs with the gospel artiste, as she thanked them for accepting and supporting her in the music industry.