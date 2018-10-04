MTN ‘Stands In Worship’ Slated For Oct. 6

The much-anticipated gospel musical concert dubbed 'MTN Stands In Worship' concert, an initiative put together by MTN, will take place on Saturday, October 6 at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra at 6:00pm.

The concert, which is an annual gospel music event aimed at entertaining Ghanaian gospel music fans, is being organised to thank God for the mercies and kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.

This year's event has Patrick Duncan from South Africa and Sammie Okposo from Nigeria as the headline artistes.

The South African gospel star is the author of soul-touching songs like 'Pindukulu', 'I Press', 'We Win', among others.

Sammie Okposo is also the author of inspiring songs such as 'Naija Praise', 'I Go Dance', 'Good God', 'Sing Your Praise', 'Lift Him High', 'He Knows', among others.

The MTN 'Stands In Worship' concert is expected to bring together thousands of Christians and gospel music lovers on one platform to worship and praise God.

Some of the celebrated Ghanaian gospel artistes billed to perform alongside the headline artistes are Bernard Amankwah, Celestine Donkor, Eugene Zuta, Yaw Sarpong, Joe Mettle, Obaapa Christie, Boadiwaa, KODA and Pastor Joe Beechem.