2018 MTN Stands in Worship: Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, Others To Thrill Fans

South African gospel musician Patrick Duncan will be joining some of Ghana’s great gospel acts for this year’s MTN Stands in Worship.

The programme scheduled for October 6, 2018 will be held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

This year’s concert will be headlined by Patrick Duncan, who is known for the famous track – ‘Phind’ ukhulume.’

Other artistes performing are Yaw Sarpong, Joe Mettle, Eugene Zuta, Celestine Donkor, Bernard Amankwah, Obaapa Christie, Joe Beecham, Boadiwaa, Koda and Sammie Okposa (from Nigeria) and others.

According to telecommunication network MTN, the organisers of the programme, the gospel concert is part of the company’s contribution to create a platform to worship God.

“MTN is excited to create the platform for customers to have the best experiences in all their endeavors. Creating this worship experience is one of such avenues to express our gratitude to God. We have no doubt that this year's event will be greater than the years before.” – Acting CMO of MTN Ghana, Noel Ganson said.

He added that MTN upholds five values – Integrity, Innovation, Relationships, Leadership and the Can-Do spirit and the MTN Ghana Stands in Worship Concert reflects these important values.

Speaking to Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi 97.3 FM on Thursday, Patrick Duncan who expressed his joy for performing in Ghana, said he was ready lead patrons of concert in an great time of worship and praise to God.

In the meantime, MTN Ghana is giving everyone the opportunity to purchase a ticket via MoMo by dialing *711*85#.