modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
58 minutes ago | Celebrity

Cardi B Shares First Photo Of Daughter "Kulture"

Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
Cardi B Shares First Photo Of Daughter

The first photos of American rapper Cardi B'S daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus has popped up online, after she was seen with her mother on a balcony in Miami.

As seen in the picture below, baby Kulture is dressed up in a multi-coloured tutu, and being carried by her mum, while an unknown woman takes shots of her on the balcony.

104201814213 wbreuhgtto sma

First photos of Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture hits the internet

More photos below;

104201814214 1i841p5cbv yazq

First photos of Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture hits the internet

104201814214 8cs1vjhuup yaz

First photos of Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture hits the internet

Cardi B gave birth to her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus with rapper Offset on a Wednesday, 10th July 2018.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1A clear and simple symptom of Norman Psychosis is revealed in these words 'I did not want to do it, but God let me did it.'

By: Desmond Ayim-Aboagye quot-img-1
body-container-line