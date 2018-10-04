Cardi B Shares First Photo Of Daughter "Kulture"

The first photos of American rapper Cardi B'S daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus has popped up online, after she was seen with her mother on a balcony in Miami.

As seen in the picture below, baby Kulture is dressed up in a multi-coloured tutu, and being carried by her mum, while an unknown woman takes shots of her on the balcony.

First photos of Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture hits the internet

More photos below;



First photos of Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture hits the internet

First photos of Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture hits the internet

Cardi B gave birth to her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus with rapper Offset on a Wednesday, 10th July 2018.