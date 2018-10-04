FloEazy Announces Club Tour

FloEazy

Afrobeat musician FloEazy, born George Okaiteye Junior, will be touring some of the best night clubs nationwide.

This is part of activities to launch his upcoming EP, which he disclosed would “blow minds.”

FloEazy started his music career many years ago as an underground artiste but went commercial in 2016 with the release of the songs 'My Jiggaz’ and 'Halima'.

The songs got him recognition and he went on to share stage with the likes of Sarkodie, Wizkid, Kuami Eugene and many other great musicians.

Indeed, FloEazy is a hard working musician. He is well determined and focused in pushing his career to the next level.

As part of his upcoming tour, he will be visiting almost all the night clubs across the country to launch his new releases on the EP.

It will take off on December 1, 2018 and he revealed that he is not going to be alone. He is, therefore, working hard to get other musicians to support him to make the tour successful.

FloEazy is currently promoting 'Wavey', a song from the EP which features AD DJ at YFM. He also featured other great musicians on other songs on the EP.