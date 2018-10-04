Iwan Embarks On “We are gods” Tour To Promote 7th Studio Album

Iwan, the Lyrical Gunshot, Ghana's Finest Reggae artiste, has toured the Nation several times and this one is no Exception as he has plans of making it massively big this time around when he hits the road on Friday, October 26 and ends on 1st December 2018.

The Tour dubbed the "We are gods" Tour will also make stops in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Techiman, Tamale, Bolga and other cities in Ghana.

The "We are gods" Tour, a Project Powered by Gideon Force International aims at promoting, entertaining and Educating the masses in Self knowledge and Total Liberation of Self, through music hence the name "We are gods". It will not be a one man show,

The Dagbon Warrior Hinted he will mount the stages at the various stops with Various Artistes in the Music Industry.

Iwan, real name, Abdul Razak Issahaku, said, the events on the tour are going to be Partly Live Band and Partly Sound System. And aside entertaiment with good music, Album copies and Iwan souvinirs would be at Stands.

Iwan who has been very active lately on the music scene said he will give out his best throughout the tour because its been a while performing to his Fans.

Songs I will be performing throughout the concert will include New Hitz on the We are gods Album and Old Hitz like Still Love Me, Thanks & Praise, Jah Bless Me, Who’s Bad etc.

To Collaborate, Sponsor or Booking info Contact 0242499990 or whatsapp 0244988959 or Email [email protected] Thank You.