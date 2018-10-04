2018 MTN Stands In Worship’ With ‘Phind'Ukhulume’ Hitmaker--Patrick Duncan

MTN Ghana is set to thrill its patrons to another worship experience dubbed 'MTN Stands in Worship Concert' at Ghana's greatest stage – the Fantasy Dome in Accra on the 6th of October 2018.

MTN Stands in Worship will be headlined by South African gospel music sensation, Patrick Duncan, known for the famous and awe inspiring track - Phind'ukhulume.

Patrick Duncan will be supported by a host of phenomenal local artistes including; Joe Mettle, Yaw Sarpong, Eugene Zuta, Bernard Amankwah, Celestine Donkor, Obaapa Christie, Boadiwaa, Koda, Joe Beecham and Sammie Okposa and a host of other gospel musicians. .

“MTN is excited to create the platform for customers to have the best experiences in all their endeavors. Creating this worship experience is one of such avenues to express our gratitude to God. ”We have no doubt that this year's event will be greater than the years before.” – Acting CMO of MTN Ghana, Noel Ganson said.

"MTN upholds five values - Integrity, Innovation, Relationships, Leadership and the Can-Do spirit and the MTN Ghana Stands in Worship Concert reflects these important values and we hope that through this event, we will forge stronger relationships with our creator and customers” – Mr. Ganson added.

With a commitment to bring the benefits of a connected world to every Ghanaian. MTN Ghana is giving everyone the opportunity to purchase a ticket via MoMo by dialing *711*85#.

The MTN Stands in Worship has continually thrilled fans with most inspiring tunes and this year's promises more.

