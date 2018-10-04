The Inside Story: Why Elikem Wants To Divorce Pokello

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie, has stated the reason for seeking divorce against his Zimbabwean Pokello Nare.

According to thezimbabwenewslive.com Elikem filed the divorce last month, saying he lost affection and love before he declared their relationship “irreparable”.

He has cited among others, jealousy as a cause of the breakdown of their marriage.

The Ghanaian fashion designer who is being represented by Harare lawyer Rungano Mahuni of Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers noted in the petition that his jealous wife was harming his professional work as she got uncomfortable when he plays romantic roles in movies.

Elikem also seeks a divorce decree order that custody of their minor child be awarded to her with him exercising reasonable access on agreed holidays. He also wants to pay $500 monthly as maintenance.

Meanwhile, Pokello 32, has filed a notice of intention to defend summons issued by her Ghanaian husband , Elikem Kumordzie, 29, seeking a decree of divorce against her.

“Be pleased to take note that the defendant has entered an appearance to defend the above action on this 28th day of September,” she noted.

Early this year, Kumordzie hinted that his marriage to Pokello was a mistake.

He posted a short video of an engagement ring with a big rock on with the caption: “I'm definitely not making a mistake on the next one. The right one.”

For about a year, the two have been on separation with Pokello leaving her husband in Ghana Zimbabwe.

Pokello and Kumordzie were married under the Marriages Act at Harare on September 28, 2015.

Pokello and Elikem

They met during Big Brother Africa (BBA) in 2013 where they both represented their countries in the reality show.

Prior to their marriage, they were a cynosure of all eyes, especially in the Ghanaian media.

In 2014, Elikem proposed to Pokello on the stage of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards when they were called to present an award.

Elikem has in the past shot down rumours of their imminent divorce.

Elikem the Tailor, apart from being a professional fashion designer is also an actor. He has starred in movies like ‘Silver Rain,’ ‘The Cursed Ones,’ ‘Pauline’s Diary, among others.