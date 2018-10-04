Video: Dj Sly x Zeal (VVIP) & MiYAKi “Gyaedede” (Prod by MoBeatz

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly known as The Unstoppable releases yet another banger dubbed ‘Gyae Dede’.

The Unstoppable DJ however teams up with Zeal of VVIP and young star “Miyaki” both from the Vision Music Group (VMG) label on the new single.

The song, which has a dance themed beat, aims at contemporary listeners across the continent who have a greater appreciation of his music genre. And was produced by award winning producer MoBeatz and the visuals was directors by THYRON.

Download and watch Gyaedede beneath:

