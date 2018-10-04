modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY About The Name Ya’oh And Title Ala’aym Of The Creator—letter To Paa Kow In ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
46 minutes ago | Music News

Video: Dj Sly x Zeal (VVIP) & MiYAKi “Gyaedede” (Prod by MoBeatz

Modernghana
Video: Dj Sly x Zeal (VVIP) & MiYAKi “Gyaedede” (Prod by MoBeatz

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly known as The Unstoppable releases yet another banger dubbed ‘Gyae Dede’.

The Unstoppable DJ however teams up with Zeal of VVIP and young star “Miyaki” both from the Vision Music Group (VMG) label on the new single.

The song, which has a dance themed beat, aims at contemporary listeners across the continent who have a greater appreciation of his music genre. And was produced by award winning producer MoBeatz and the visuals was directors by THYRON.

Download and watch Gyaedede beneath:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1whatever is worth doing is worth doing well

By: ENOCH NTELABA NSANAB quot-img-1
body-container-line