57 minutes ago | Celebrity

asempanews.com
Video: Lydia Forson Endorses Stonebwoy’s “Most Original” Song

Ghanaian reggae cum dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has shared a video which appears to show actress Lydia Forson jamming to his “Most Original” track featuring Jamaican dancehall king Sean Paul.

In a short video which was released on the Bhim Nation’s boss Instagram wall few hours ago, Ms Forson is seen dancing to Stonebwoy’s new song “Most Original”.

According to him, Lydia Forson’s dance video is a challenge to other celebrities like Sandra Ankobiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, Joselyn Dumas, Nadia Buari, among others.

