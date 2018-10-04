Juliet Ibrahim Regrets Leaving Her Marriage?

Ghanaian Nigeria-based actress, Juliet Ibrahim in an Instagram post has admitted that she has made mistakes in the past because “life didn’t come with instructions manual”.

Digging deep into her post, it could be that Juliet Ibrahim has regretted leaving her marriage, dating and being dumped by a couple men including Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim.

Modern-day Barbie, Juliet Ibrahim posted a photo showcasing herself in an all-blue coloured outfit and captioned it, “Yes I’ve made mistakes life didn’t come with instructions manual”.

Juliet Ibrahim is currently single after allegedly being ‘used’ and dumped by Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim. She has now become an Instagram love and relationship ‘expert’ propounding weird theories to feed her fans and followers