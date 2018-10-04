‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Joint Concert Scheduled For October 26

BBnZ Live label duo Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue have announced their second joint concert following their successful ‘Pen N Paper’ album concert held last year.

The concert dubbed ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ is set to be one of the biggest and best end-of-year concerts on the showbiz calendar.

First of its kind in Ghana show business, the new school rap powerhouses will pull from their expansive catalogue, and treat fans to old and new songs alike, as they battle it out with each other with support from their respective crews made up of other music heavyweights.

‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert is set to bring the nostalgic moment to the duo’s loyal fans and respective fan armies.

There are great supporting artistes line-up yet to be unveiled, according to the BBnZ Live management.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, October 26, 2018, at the Alliance Française in Accra. The time is 7 pm and the rate is a cool GHC 30.

“Come and witness a showdown between two of the pacesetters of the game today! It’s going to be an explosive, unforgettable experience!” Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue assured fans.

This event is proudly powered by Aftown, BBnZ Live, Daily Guide newspaper, DGN TV, TV7, Zone36, 30 Mintzlive and WatsUp TV.