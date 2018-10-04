Ghanaians Are Suffering - Ruff N Smooth Member

Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame has lamented the rate at which some wealthy Ghanaians are ignoring the poor.

This was made known during an interview with Pulse.com.gh Wednesday, October 3.

His lamentation was in connection with his upcoming banger, titled 'Ehy3 Mo Na Y3br3'.

According to him, wealth should be a sort of 'equal rights' hence he sees no reason for one man to possess so much wealth for himself alone.

Ahkan said the song lashes out at the wealthy men who are taking advantage of the poor and vulnerable in the society. 'People are hustling every day, but the rich men are chilling and refusing to support the broke,' he said.

He said the concept of the Afrobeats single focuses on the need to have wealth shared among everyone instead of allocating to a small number of people who hardly care about the poor.

'The song cuts across all sectors including religion, politics and societies,' Ahkan said.

He claimed the song which is scheduled for release on Tuesday (October 9) will be accompanied by a classic video and would serve as the official banger for the fast approaching Xmas festivities.

The upcoming single features Nigeria's Sheddy and Ghana's DJ Vyrusky and it's a follow-up song to his 2018 hit single 'Amina'.