Video: Funny Face Accepts Lilwin’s Offer To Teach At His School

Ghanaian actor cum comedian, Funny Face has gladly accepted Kojo Nkansah Lilwin's offer to teach at his newly established school, Great Minds International school.

In the video, Funny Face is heard promising to give free tickets to the students to any of his organised events.

The Kumawood actor officially commissioned the Great Minds International School following a short ceremony held on Tuesday 25th September 2018.

The school located at Offinso Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region ranges from crÃ¨che to Junior High School.